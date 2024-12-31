Balance of power uncertain as Minnesota Legislature readies for 2025 session following death of lawmaker, court challenge

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The balance of power is uncertain in the Minnesota Legislature following the death of a state senator and a court challenge for a House seat, which will prompt special elections two weeks after session begins.

Lawmakers will return for the 2025 session on Jan. 14, but the special election for two legislative seats will happen on Jan. 28.

Tuesday is the deadline for candidates to file in Senate District 60, vacated by former DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic who died Friday after a battle with cancer, and House District 40B covering Roseville and Shoreview.

In the latter, a judge barred the winner, DFL candidate Curtis Johnson, from taking the oath of office following a court challenge in which the Republican candidate argued Johnson did not live in the district before the election, which is required by law in order to serve. The judge agreed and Johnson said he wouldn't appeal the decision and stepped aside.



This means the balance of power is in flux pending the outcome of those two races. The Senate vacancy means that the chamber is tied 33 to 33, and in the House, the chamber was already headed for a tie of 67 to 67 before the outcome of the election contest in House District 40B. House Republicans now have a one-seat majority — at least temporarily.

There's a dispute among both parties about what that power really means, pending the results of the special election. GOP Leader Lisa Demuth said the move gives Republicans an organizational majority to elect a speaker and make other decisions about how the chamber operates, while Democrats maintain Republicans are short a key vote to take any action until someone fills that seat.

There is another court challenge that could further complicate the balance of power: A judge will soon decide the outcome of an election contest for House District 54A in Shakopee, where DFL incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke beat GOP challenger Aaron Paul by 14 votes.

Republicans are seeking a new election because of missing ballots at the center of the case. If a judge agrees, there could be yet another special election in the new year.

This story will be updated.