Minnesota leaders react to "heartbreaking news" of deadly D.C. midair collision

Investigation into D.C. midair plane crash Early details on investigation into D.C. midair plane crash 07:43

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leaders are reacting and offering their condolences after a mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Wednesday evening.

The plane, American Eagle Flight No. 5242, was a regional jetliner carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were three soldiers aboard the helicopter, a Defense Department official told CBS News. Authorities believe that there are no survivors.

"Horrible news out of Washington, D.C. tonight. Jacquie and I are praying for all involved, and we thank first responders for their swift search and rescue efforts," said Rep. Tom Emmer said in a post on X.

Emmer's sentiment was echoed by Rep. Brad Finstad, who said he was "saying prayers for those involved and the first responders at the scene."

"My heart is with the families and loved ones of those impacted by the tragic aircraft collision at DCA. Our nation is grateful for the heroic first responders who are doing everything they can to rescue potential survivors. America goes to sleep with a heavy heart tonight," said Rep. Betty McCollum.

Emergency response units wait on the tarmac as search and rescue operations were underway in the Potomac River at Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

"This was a horrific crash. Thinking of those we may have lost, their families, and the first responders searching for survivors in the icy waters of the Potomac," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly said 27 bodies had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Several flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Reagan National were delayed or canceled Thursday.