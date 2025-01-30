MSP Airport flights to and from Reagan National canceled Thursday after deadly D.C. crash

Officials: Likely no survivors from plane, Army helicopter crash in D.C.

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport have been canceled Thursday following the deadly collision between a passenger plane and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River on Wednesday night.

Officials say American Eagle Flight No. 5342 was approaching a runway at about 9 p.m. when it crashed into a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. Sixty passengers and four crew members were on the plane, while three soldiers were in the helicopter. Officials believe there are no survivors.

Officials announced Thursday morning that 27 bodies have been recovered so far from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Crews investigate wreckage in the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. near Reagan National Airport after an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter collided Wednesday night. CBS News

According to FlightAware.com, there are eight cancellations and 10 delays so far at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of 8 a.m.

Four of those canceled flights were scheduled to depart from Reagan National and one was from Washington Dulles International. Two MSP-bound flights originating at Reagan National have also been canceled.

