Watch CBS News
Weather

After a rainy June in Minnesota, July also expected to be wetter than average

By Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota could see another rainy month in July
Minnesota could see another rainy month in July 01:47

MINNEAPOLIS — The month of June encompassed a lot of rain and flooding that we are still dealing with on the first day of July. NEXT Weather meteorologist Lisa Meadows has the data from last month and what to expect next month.

We had most of the climate sites across Minnesota registering rain at least half of the days for the month of June, including the Twin Cities with 18 days of rainfall. We had 7.27 inches of rain above that average by 2.69 inches and it was the 14th wettest June on record. 

Temperature-wise it was not quite as interesting. We were at 0.2 degrees below average for the month of June. 

When it comes to July averages, we usually top out with a high temp of 83.4 degrees and it is usually the warmest time of the year climatologically. We average a low of 65.3 degrees and rainfall of 4.06 inches. 

This is not what we want to see when it comes to the prediction though, it is looking wetter than average when it comes to July.

It is about 50-50 when it comes to temperature chances, which is good news because we haven't had any 90-degree days yet. Hopefully, we won't have many as we head into the month of July. 

Lisa Meadows
lisa-meadows.png

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She grew up watching Midwest thunderstorms in her hometown in northwest Indiana. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.