After a rainy June in Minnesota, July also expected to be wetter than average

MINNEAPOLIS — The month of June encompassed a lot of rain and flooding that we are still dealing with on the first day of July. NEXT Weather meteorologist Lisa Meadows has the data from last month and what to expect next month.

We had most of the climate sites across Minnesota registering rain at least half of the days for the month of June, including the Twin Cities with 18 days of rainfall. We had 7.27 inches of rain above that average by 2.69 inches and it was the 14th wettest June on record.

Temperature-wise it was not quite as interesting. We were at 0.2 degrees below average for the month of June.

When it comes to July averages, we usually top out with a high temp of 83.4 degrees and it is usually the warmest time of the year climatologically. We average a low of 65.3 degrees and rainfall of 4.06 inches.

This is not what we want to see when it comes to the prediction though, it is looking wetter than average when it comes to July.

It is about 50-50 when it comes to temperature chances, which is good news because we haven't had any 90-degree days yet. Hopefully, we won't have many as we head into the month of July.