Minnesota hockey dad returns home after tragic brain injury

FARMINGTON, Minn. — After a life-threatening injury, a Farmington hockey dad is home now after weeks in the hospital.

Jake Kasel fell and hit his head on the ice of his backyard rink last month.

He suffered brain bleeding and swelling, and spent more than a week in a coma.

"It was really scary," said Sarah Kasel, his wife. "I was truly faced with the prospect of becoming a young widow with young children, and that's nothing I would wish on anybody."

After surgery removed a piece of his skull to relieve the swelling, Jake Kasel showed improvement.

He came out of the coma and immediately started working on physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

"I wanted to get home to my wife and kids," Jake Kasel said. "That was the biggest thing."

He now has to wear a protective helmet every time he leaves the house.

"Right now, there is no bone there, it's a soft tissue," Jake Kasel said.

A surgery next month will reattach the removed piece of his skull so he no longer has to wear the helmet.

The neighborhood has continued to make use of the Kasels' rink as Jake Kasel recovers. It likely won't be long until he's back on the ice himself.

"I'm antsy to do everything," Jake Kasel said. "I'll definitely skate again. I'll just make sure I wear a helmet. You should wear it every time you're skating."

The Kasels have learned how everything can change in an instant and they appreciate every moment.

They're not losing sight of all the people who supported them: family, medical staff, friends, strangers.

"It's overwhelming," Jake Kasel said. "I never thought such a group of great people and friends would come together to not only help me, but my wife and family."

Sarah Kasel says she couldn't be prouder of her husband and how hard he's working at his recovery.