Farmington dad suffers brain injury on backyard rink he helped build for neighborhood

FARMINGTON, Minn. — The community is rallying around a Minnesota hockey dad who suffered a serious injury on the ice.

Jake Kasel fell and hit his head on his backyard skating rink during a neighborhood potluck in Farmington last week.

Kasel built the rink with other fathers in the neighborhood to share his love of skating with his two sons and their friends.

"It's been popular," said Sarah Kasel, Jake's wife. "My husband was really passionate about getting this up and going."

Sarah Kasel says no one saw her husband fall, and he got up and seemed mostly OK at first. But about two hours later, they called for help.

"He tried to speak to me and no words came out," she said. "It was pure gibberish, and that's when I knew this was pretty serious."

Jake Kasel has been in the ICU, unconscious, getting treated for brain bleeds and other complications including pneumonia and blood clots.

He had a successful surgery this weekend, but doctors have warned of a long road ahead.

Jake Kasel Sarah Kasel

"I feel like I've just aged 50 years," Sarah Kasel said. "This [anxiety] is terrifying. I wouldn't wish this on anybody. I'm scared for my husband. I feel like it's just drained everything out of me and my family and my kids."

An online fundraiser for the Kasels has raised more than $27,000.

The Schmitz-Maki Arena in Farmington has the QR code displayed for people to donate.

"They're going through a really tough time and I'm glad we were able to help our community out and do something for them," said Anthony Berra, who works at the ice arena.

Sarah Kasel got emotional talking about the overwhelming support she and her family have received.

"Our whole community has just come out of the woodwork to carry our family through this," she said. "When we feel like we just can't go on, we see on Jake's CaringBridge all these words of encouragement. We know there's tons of people praying for him."

The Kasels are starting the new year living a nightmare, but they'll never be alone, and they're holding on to all the hope they can find.

"I feel like if Jake could eventually, he would want to skate again," she said.

She hopes her husband's accident can be a reminder that this can happen to anyone, even experienced skaters, and it's always safer to wear a helmet.