Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rapidan Dam Tuesday

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will visit the site of disastrous flooding in southern Minnesota, which partially damaged a dam and led to the destruction of at least two historic buildings.

Raging waters caused an abutment of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam to partially fail on June 24. An iconic home that sits on a nearby enbankment was swallowed into the Blue Earth River, and the beloved Rapidan Dam Store was bought and demolished by local officials to prevent it from falling to the same fate.

Floodwater continues to carve a channel around the Rapidan Dam, Thursday, June 27, 2024, near Mankato, Minn. Water breached the earthen abutment early Monday morning and rapidly eroded the west bank of the Blue Earth River. Mark Vancleave / AP

Walz plans to visit the dam Tuesday afternoon to "provide updates on flood conditions and recovery efforts." He will be joined by state and local officials.

The Rapidan Dam Store, which WCCO profiled in a 2022 episode of "Finding Minnesota," stood for more than 100 years, and for half that time, it was run by Jim Hruska and his family.

"My family has lost their home, they've lost their business, their livelihood and their land will be gone," said Shannon Whittet, Hruska's niece. "This isn't a simple situation of something happened, and we will rebuild. The land will be the last thing. And it will be gone."

The dam is located on the Blue Earth River in Rapidan Township — about 14 miles south of Mankato. It opened in 1910. The National Inventory of Dams rated the dam in poor condition as of April 2023, classifying its hazard potential as "significant."

Note: The video above originally aired June 30, 2024.