Few state regulations in place for fall agritourism businesses in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Questions are being asked about how a 13-year-old boy tragically lost his life on a haunted hayride in central Minnesota. It turns out, there are few state regulations when it comes to fall favorites.

Alexander Mick was killed when he was run over by a tractor-pulled wagon at the Harvest of Horror in St. Augustana on Saturday night.

The tragedy now looms over Minnesota's famed fall activities.

Peter Marshall is the owner of Peter's Pumpkins in Shakopee — one of dozens of farms around the metro engaged in agritourism, a growing industry with little oversight.

Marshall says all his safety precautions are from himself.

"It's a source of joy for us, not only because of the farming of it but also that people have fun," he said.

Though rare, tragic agritourism incidents are not unprecedented. Last month, dozens of kids were hurt after a hayride overturned at a Wisconsin apple orchard.

Kids, meanwhile, are at risk any time they are around farm equipment. New research shows roughly 115 children die in agricultural-related incidents every year. The vast majority of injuries happen when the kids are not even working.

Casper Bendixsen, the director of the National Farm Medicine Center, says while it is a good thing agritourism is becoming more popular, farmers could use some help when they expand into hospitality.

"There's a lot at stake. There's not just the human health of the visitors and the workers, there's a business at stake and there's a community at stake," Bendixsen said.

There is one agritourism law on the books in Minnesota — a statute giving operators limited liability with some exceptions, including negligence.