Teen dies after being run over by wagon pulled by tractor at haunted hayride in Stearns County

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — A 13-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor at a haunted hayride.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said it happened Saturday night in St. Augusta at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride, located at 4108 200th St.

Authorities say they received a report that a boy had been run over just after 7:30 p.m.

Staff and bystanders immediately tried to render aid, according to the sheriff's office. Police and medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy was declared dead.

The sheriff's office identified the boy as Alexander Mick of Rice, Minnesota.

The incident is under investigation.