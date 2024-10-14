Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen dies after being run over by wagon pulled by tractor at haunted hayride in Stearns County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Oct. 14, 2024
Morning headlines from Oct. 14, 2024 02:02

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — A 13-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor at a haunted hayride. 

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said it happened Saturday night in St. Augusta at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride, located at 4108 200th St. 

Authorities say they received a report that a boy had been run over just after 7:30 p.m.

Staff and bystanders immediately tried to render aid, according to the sheriff's office. Police and medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy was declared dead. 

The sheriff's office identified the boy as Alexander Mick of Rice, Minnesota. 

The incident is under investigation. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.