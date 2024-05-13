Watch CBS News
Minnesota beats Toronto 2-0 in Game 3 of PWHL semifinal series

Maggie Flaherty and Denisa Krizova each scored in the second period and Minnesota beat Toronto 2-0 on Monday night in Game 3 of the Professional Women's Hockey League semifinal series.

Minnesota, which trails the best-of-five series 2-1, hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

Minnesota (9-4-3-9) ended a seven-game losing streak, while Toronto (13-4-0-8) had a six-game winning streak snapped. Toronto had won the previous five games against Minnesota since losing 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 10.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves for Minnesota for her third shutout of the season.

Flaherty scored Minnesota's first playoff goal with 17:48 left in the second period, ending a seven-period scoreless stretch and breaking Kristen Campbell's shutout streak.

Krizova doubled the lead midway through the second by poking in a loose puck after Campbell lost it under her leg pads.

Campbell was coming off back-to-back shutouts and 47 total saves in the first two games of the series. The 26-year-old led the PWHL with three shutouts during the regular season.

