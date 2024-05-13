Minnesota comes home seeking win to stay alive in PWHL playoffs

Minnesota needs a win Monday to stay alive in PWHL playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Women's professional playoff hockey comes to the Xcel Energy Center Monday.

The game will serve as the inaugural PWHL playoff game at the Xcel Energy Center. PWHL Minnesota needs a win to keep their season alive as the team is down 0-2 in the best of five series with Toronto.

Minnesota has also been shut out in the first two games against Toronto.

The team's general manager, Natalie Darwitz, said all they need is that first goal and some help from the State of Hockey.

"The fan base has been tremendous and instrumental for our success at home," she said. "And we hope we have a great turnout and the fans can understand and get behind us that we need their we need their help. anything at this point right now would help our players play even better. So yes, you know, the State of Hockey never disappoints, so hoping for a great turnout.

Minnesota beat Toronto once in the regular season.

Tickets are still available for Monday's game starting at $25. Fans will receive a rally towel at the game.

Pick drop is at 7 p.m. Doors to the Xcel Energy Center open at 6 p.m.