Another summery day in Twin Cities Thursday before temps start to drop

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be a summer-like day in the Twin Cities before we start the slide into a cool weekend.

Most areas will see highs 20-plus degrees above average as warm air flows in. The metro will top out in the lower 80s.

Clouds move in Friday as highs work their way back down the 70s. Showers will be possible to the north.

The drop continues into the weekend, with highs falling to the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Next week still start chilly, with highs again the 50s, giving us our first real taste of cool fall weather.

