Minneapolis to host U.S. Olympic gymnastics team trials in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis will host the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics next year in the lead-up to the 2024 games in Paris, officials announced Tuesday.

The trials will take place June 27-30 at Target Center, USA Gymnastics said. The 2024 Olympic team will be announced live at the end of the events.

Hometown Olympic gymnastics hero Suni Lee made the official announcement Tuesday.

"Watching the Olympians who came before me was such an inspiration when I was growing up, and it means so much to know that the young athletes of Minnesota will have a chance to be inspired by the best gymnasts in America," she said.

Olympic Champion Suni Lee announces the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be in Minnesota, her home state, next year. pic.twitter.com/hLrutvda5p — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) June 13, 2023

"Minnesota athletes are making sports history on the national and global stage. We are proud to keep that momentum going by showcasing our talent and hospitality during the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials," Gov. Tim Walz said. "Minnesota is excited to welcome athletes, their families, and fans to this event, and for them to experience all that makes our state a great place to live, work, and play."

READ MORE: University of Minnesota to build $15.5M gymnastics center

Before the trials, the Minneapolis Convention Center will host three other gymnastics events: the USA Gymnastics Championships, the National Congress and Trade Show and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships and Gymfest.

"Nearly 6,000 participants and tens of thousands of fans will descend on Minneapolis," USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. "And so Minneapolis will then become Gymnastics City, USA and the state of Minnesota will be center of the gymnastics world."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also appeared at Tuesday's announcement via video message.

Tickets for the team trials are already on sale online.