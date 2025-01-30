A look into safety at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport following D.C. plane crash

A look into safety at MSP following D.C. plane crash

A look into safety at MSP following D.C. plane crash

A look into safety at MSP following D.C. plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Following a deadly midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington D.C. on Wednesday, some people are wondering about the safety at other airports.

Charles Adams, who spent eight years in the U.S. Air Force and nearly 34 years with a commercial airline at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), says the Twin Cities airspace is far less complicated than Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport's (DCA).

"We've got it going on here, we've got great air traffic controllers, a great airport set-up," Adams said. "Here it's what's called a Class B airspace where it's described as an upside-down wedding cake. The smallest part is centered around the airport, and then it expands wider and wider."

CBS News confirms only one air traffic controller was doing the job of two at the time of Wednesday's crash. They were in charge of both airplane and helicopter traffic.

"That person is in charge of everyone making sure everybody on the ground is being controlled appropriately and planes coming in are not going to be having an issue running into somebody else," Dr. Randle Corfman, President of the Minnesota Pilots Association, said. "There's a great deal of trust that goes with this, that goes with aviation."

FAA data shows that the DCA Air Traffic Control tower needed 28 workers. But in September 2023, there were only 19 certified controllers. Meanwhile, at MSP, the targeted staffing was also 28. That workforce plan shows 30 certified controllers at MSP.

"If your viewers are looking to be comfortable flying in and out of Minneapolis, I'd say absolutely. You have nothing to worry about," Adams said.

In a statement, the FAA says they won't be commenting on the investigation at this time.