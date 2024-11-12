Watch CBS News
Man shot, injured while trying to help woman after fight in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot while trying to help a woman in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, the man saw the woman and another man in a physical fight near West Lake Street and Aldrich Avenue South. 

The victim tried to help the woman after the other man left, but police say the other man returned with a gun. The victim was trying to run for safety when he was shot.

Officers rendered aid and he was taken to the hospital.

No one has been arrested.

