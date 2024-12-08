Minneapolis man sentenced to 5 years in prison for bombing hair salon

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a bomb in a hair salon over two years ago.

Michael Francisco pleaded guilty in July to one count of maliciously using explosives to damage and destroy a Minneapolis-based property engaged in interstate commerce.

Court documents say that in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2022, Francisco placed an explosive device that went off at Studio 411 in Minneapolis' Bryn Mawr neighborhood, damaging the exterior and interior of the business.

Nearly a year later, charges say video captured Francisco throwing a rock through the window of the salon before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say they used DNA to connect Francisco to both incidents.

Following his prison sentence, Francisco will be under supervised probation for three years. He must also pay nearly $173,000 in restitution.