4 injured in south Minneapolis stabbing, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured in a stabbing Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Lyndale neighborhood, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded to a report of a fight involving several people on the 300 block of 31st Street West around 4:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with minor injuries and another man with injuries that were not not life-threatening. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment. Police say an additional two men with non life-threatening injuries arrived at HCMC on their own.

No arrests were made and police are investigating the incident.

First published on February 25, 2024

