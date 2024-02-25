4 injured in south Minneapolis stabbing, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured in a stabbing Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Lyndale neighborhood, according to the city's police department.
Officers responded to a report of a fight involving several people on the 300 block of 31st Street West around 4:11 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with minor injuries and another man with injuries that were not not life-threatening. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment. Police say an additional two men with non life-threatening injuries arrived at HCMC on their own.
No arrests were made and police are investigating the incident.
