Watch live: Minneapolis parks workers speak ahead of return to negotiations

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will meet with striking workers Monday to resume contract negotiations.

The park board said it received a counterproposal from the union which will cost $800,000 extra this year. Park workers said they're still waiting to hear the board's reaction to that offer.

"We remain committed to serious negotiations at the bargaining table and addressing proposals in good faith," said AJ Lange, LIUNA Local 363 business manager. "If the park board is genuinely interested in resuming talks, we expect them to reach out through proper channels, as we have done. We will focus our efforts on productive negotiations."

The park board said it presented its last, best and final offer, which includes a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

The union's counterproposal would cost $7.5 million over three years, compared to the park board's offer of $4.6 million over three years.

The two sides will meet with a mediator at 11 a.m. At 10 a.m., workers plan to hold a news conference.

Workers have been on strike for 11 days, calling for better pay and benefits. The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal staff labor staff.

