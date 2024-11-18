Should smoking marijuana be allowed in Minneapolis parks? Residents can now weigh in

MINNEAPOLIS — Smoking cannabis or THC products would not be prohibited under a newly-proposed Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board policy.

The board published the two draft policies on Monday covering cannabis and THC consumption as well as THC product sales. Both drafts are open to public comment for the next 60 days.

The cannabis policy, which is an update to the currently-existing tobacco policy, limits the use of cannabis or THC products that "produce vapor or smoke in any form." The products would be banned at playgrounds, athletic fields, beaches, trails and all facilities operated by the park board.

Park police would warn and then ask those who are violating the policy to leave the park or facility, the draft says.

In the THC policy, the board permits beverages and edible products that contain 5mg of THC or less. The THC products can also be served and sold as long as vendors have a contract with the park board. Cannabis flower, however, cannot be sold.

State law permits smoking and vaping of cannabis or THC products on public property, though it can be prohibited by local jurisdictions. Currently in Minneapolis, smoking or vaping cannabis is allowed outside, including in parks, on sidewalks and outside restaurants or bars.

Duluth banned the smoking of recreational marijuana in city parks shortly after cannabis was legalized in Minnesota. The St. Paul City Council also voted to ban smoking cannabis in public, as well as public parks in 2023.

