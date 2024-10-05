Watch CBS News
Shooting on Park Avenue in Minneapolis leaves man gravely injured

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was gravely injured in a shooting on Park Avenue in Minneapolis Friday night, according to police. 

Officers responded to the avenue's 2900 block just before 10:45 p.m., finding a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The man was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating, but said "limited information was available regarding the circumstances around the incident."

