Driver crashes after being shot near Minneapolis' Abbott-Northwestern Hospital

Man crashes car after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is recovering after he was shot while driving in south Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Police say someone opened fire on the man's vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. on Columbus Avenue South near East 28th Street, just west of Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.

WCCO

The man, who's said to be in his 20s, drove south a couple of blocks before crashing near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, about a block east of Midtown Global Market.

The victim is expected to survive, and police say no arrests have been made.