Driver crashes after being shot near Minneapolis' Abbott-Northwestern Hospital

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is recovering after he was shot while driving in south Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Police say someone opened fire on the man's vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. on Columbus Avenue South near East 28th Street, just west of Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.

The man, who's said to be in his 20s, drove south a couple of blocks before crashing near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, about a block east of Midtown Global Market.

The victim is expected to survive, and police say no arrests have been made.

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 5:55 AM CDT

