Cedric Alexander tapped for new Minneapolis role: Commissioner of Community Safety

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new leader may soon oversee police and emergency workers in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday introduced his choice for the city's first Commissioner of Community Safety.

Frey's selection is Dr. Cedric Alexander, a former police chief who more recently served on President Barack Obama's task force on 21st century policing. He began his career as a deputy sheriff in Leon County, Florida.

HAPPENING NOW: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey introducing Dr. Cedric Alexander as nominee for city’s first “Community Safety Commissioner”



Frey says Gvt Restructure “perhaps the most important thing” he can/will do during his tenure as mayor. @wcco #wcco pic.twitter.com/TvthvwGNyO — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) July 7, 2022

He has also recently written a book called "The New Guardians: Policing in America's Communities for the 21st Century" and "In Defense of Public Service: How 22 Million Government Workers Will Save Our Republic."

"Community safety and law enforcement have been my life's work, and I am grateful that Mayor Frey asked me to step into this role," Alexander said. "I know the path forward will not be easy, but I am committed to making sure Minneapolis residents, businesses, and visitors are safe when they are in this great city. I'm eager to begin building the Office of Community Safety alongside community and Minneapolis first responders to develop a more effective, integrated approach to public safety."

This position is a wholly new job, and part of a plan to re-envision how the city handles crime and crises.

The position integrates five departments -- 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department, and neighborhood safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention.

The role comes with one of the highest salaries in the state, with a base of $300,000. That's more than either of the mayors of Minneapolis or St. Paul, or the state governor's salary.

Alexander would be responsible for improving oversight and coordination within the Minneapolis Police Department, expanding community safety and violence prevention services and programs, and streamlining existing internal practices related to 911 response.

Policy reform and safety beyond policing would also be under his purview.

With the city's commitment to a multifaceted approach to providing safety for all in Minneapolis a priority, Alexander would have a huge challenge to meet, being that this office never existed before until now.