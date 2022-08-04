Mpls. City Council to vote on community safety commissioner nominee Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis could appoint its first commissioner of community safety Thursday.

The city council meets at 9:30 a.m. for a final vote. The vote comes at a crucial time as the city grapples with the rise in violence while staffing for key departments like police and 911 dispatch is down.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Dr. Cedric Alexander last month for the position. He is a 40-year law enforcement veteran who once served as a police chief and was on a White House task force under President Barack Obama.

Cedric Alexander CBS

If approved, Alexander would oversee five departments including police, fire and emergency management.

Earlier this week city residents had the chance to weigh in on the position but there was mixed reaction. Residents voiced concerns about Alexander being the highest paid employee in the city, and about the fact that he's not from Minneapolis.

Alexander says he knows what it takes to be successful in the role.

"This job is not new to me, it's new to your community. I've been a public safety director before," he said. "I know how to do this job, I've had successes and failures. But without the failures I had, I would not have learned how to do it better the next time around."

If approved, Alexander would hold the post for a 4-year term starting in January.