Minneapolis man and team set Guinness World Record for fastest time to row length of Mississippi River

Team of paddlers try to set world record for traveling down Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis canoer and his team officially own the Guinness World Record for fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River.

Scott Miller, Judson Steinback, Paul Cox and Wally Werderich completed their trip in 16 days, 20 hours and 16 minutes, Guinness World Records said. They set out from Lake Itasca May 10 and ended in the Gulf of Mexico May 27. While they unofficially set the record then, Guinness World Records has now certified it.

WCCO profiled the team before they set out on their journey. Team leader Scott Miller said at the time he thought they had "a good shot" at the record but they would "have to get a little lucky, too."

Miller attempted to set the record with a different team in 2021, but was waylaid and eventually thwarted by a storm.

The previous record was 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes, set in 2021.

Note: The video above is from April 12, 2023.