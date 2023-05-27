Canoe crew sets unofficial speed record for paddling down Mississippi River

Team of paddlers try to set world record for traveling down Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS -- A crew of four paddlers has set the unofficial record for canoeing down the Mississippi River as fast as possible.

They completed the trip in 16 days, 20 hours, and 16 minutes. The previous record was 17 days, 19 hours, and 46 minutes.

The crew had a support team which brought them food supply every 12 hours.

They've been documenting their journey on Facebook, and were greeted with cheers once they reached the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning.

It wasn't the first time they'd attempted to beat the record. Scott Miller, of Minneapolis, tried in 2021 but his canoe capsized in a storm. For this trip, he geared up the canoe with safety lights, a navigation system, and even sleeping arrangements.

Note: The video above is from April 12, 2023