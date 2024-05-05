Watch CBS News
Minneapolis loses bid for WrestleMania 41

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis was just within reach of hosting WrestleMania 41, but ultimately came up short.  

The WWE event will not be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2025 after the city lost the bid to Las Vegas, according to the Star Tribune.

This year's WrestleMania was held last month in Philadelphia, bringing in over 145,000 fans. It was "the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history," according to the WWE.

WWE President Nick Khan said Vegas was chosen because it is "the entertainment capital of the world."

Minnesota has never hosted WrestleMania, but organizers say they aren't giving up hope just yet and will continue to work toward getting future WWE events to the state. Minnesota does have a history of hosting pro wrestling events — Bloomington's Mall of America was host to the premiere episode of "WCW Monday Nitro" in 1995.

WrestleMania 41 will take place April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

