Minneapolis leaders, including Rep. Omar and PD Chief O'Hara, talk impacts of federal funding freeze

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis leaders emphasized Friday what they call the "devastating" impacts of President Trump's federal funding freeze.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar hosted the morning news conference with community leaders, as well as state and local elected officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the city's police chief, Brian O'Hara.

Omar says the funding freeze could cut off "vital" resources for Head Start programs, risk school meal programs, halt critical medical research and more.

"Where is the common sense in gutting health clinics? Closing down Head Start? Where is the common sense in stopping programs that are turning the tide in the opioid pandemic?" Omar said at the Native American Community Clinic on East Franklin Avenue. "We will continue to show him what common sense is all about: taking care of our neighbors and fighting for policies that uplift our communities. We will tell our colleagues on the other side of the aisle that we hope they speak up before it's too late."

Frey called the funding freeze a "constitutional crisis" that shouldn't see a partisan divide.

"These actions are being taken to sow chaos in our country. They are being taken to sow chaos in our cities. We can't succumb to that chaos, we can't succumb to that fear," Frey said. "It's on all of us to stay steady and stable."

Frey said the city has to be the government that "doesn't shut down" and will continue to provide services that may be threatened.

"Let me assure every constituent out there in Minneapolis, we're going to," Frey said. "That being said, what's happening right now makes it a whole lot harder."

The police chief also spoke at the event, saying that there has been significant progress in rebuilding the police force, regaining public trust and reducing crime. However, he said the progress is "very fragile" and wouldn't be possible without partnerships, including with the federal government.

"The federal grant funding that we receive directly impacts public safety in this city," O'Hara said. "It impacts violence reduction as well as community trust rebuilding efforts. The critical funds support programs that reduce crime, rebuild the ranks of the department and restore pride in this profession."

O'Hara urged the federal government to continue the funding.

Earlier this week, state leaders in Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz, called the federal funding freeze "unprecedented" and "illegal."

The president's administration has said the freeze was intended to provide time to review and halt funds to programs that Trump has sought to quash since returning to office, such as efforts to promote diversity and green energy and much foreign aid.

"We are merely looking at big parts of the bureaucracy where there has been waste and abuse," Trump said at the White House.

If enacted, any federal aid freeze could have wide-ranging implications, with the White House noting that $3 trillion was spent in 2024 on federal assistance programs.

Late Tuesday, just as the directive was set to go into place, a federal judge issued a stay against the spending freeze until at least Monday at 5 p.m. to allow for further litigation.