Gov. Walz calls Trump's federal funding freeze "stupid, buffoonish, childish," as organizations scramble

ST. PAUL, Minn. — State leaders in Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz addressed President Trumps's federal funding freeze Tuesday afternoon, calling the move "unprecedented" and "illegal."

A memo from the White House budget office called for a spending freeze on federal assistance by 4 p.m. Tuesday, which could affect everything from aid to nonprofits, universities, small business loans and state and local government grants. The freeze could have wide-ranging implications, with the White House noting that $3 trillion was spent in 2024 on federal assistance programs.

"While he was out golfing, he threw the country into crisis," Walz said at a press conference at the St. Paul YMCA on Tuesday. "This is not bold, it's not leadership. It's stupid, buffoonish, childish."

According to the Minnesota governor's office, the spending freeze threatens $1.8 billion in federal funding that the state receives every month. According to Minnesota Management Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell, it leaves the status of roughly 1,000 state programs unknown, and could impact several thousand state employees.

Medicaid takes up the largest portion of the $1.8 billion, but the other $850 million a month funnels funds to SNAP, MinnesotaCare, state highways, local airports, Section 8 housing, school meals, special education, heating assistance and county funding for child support, Campbell said. As a state, Minnesota's ability to fill the gap left by the freeze is "very limited," she added.

A White House memo said the freeze would not affect Medicare or Social Security, but the web portals were at one point down on Tuesday, causing issues for Minnesota officials who were trying to submit a nearly $400 million reimbursement, said Campbell.

Minnesota as a state pays more into the federal government than it receives, Walz said.

"Those are our dollars that he is stealing, unconstitutionally," he added. "Congress as I served, as Attorney General Ellison served, appropriates the dollars. This is so far beyond the pale to try to pull these dollars back."

Nearly two dozen Democratic attorneys general, including Ellison, are filing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to stop him from instituting the freeze. Ellison said Trump's actions usurps the power of Congress, and the administration doesn't have the power to stop funding to the state.

Late Tuesday, just as the directive was set to go into place, a federal judge issued a stay against the spending freeze until at least Monday at 5 p.m. to allow for further litigation.

Meanwhile Walz said that agencies are "prepared to implement" because "unlike Donald Trump we follow the law."

Ellison pushed for Minnesotans to call their members of congress to voice their opinion. Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities as well as parts of central Minnesota, is cited in Politico applauding Trump's freeze, saying that he is "doing exactly what he was elected to do."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday this is a "temporary pause" to make sure these agencies are not conflicting with President Trump's executive actions and orders.

