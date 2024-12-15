Watch CBS News
Rosemount man arrested after wrong-way crash on I-35W

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in Minneapolis early Sunday morning after he drove the wrong way down an interstate and crashed into another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. in the area of Interstate 35W and 60th Street.

A 33-year-old man from Rosemount driving a Dodge Durango had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35W when he collided with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old man from St. Paul, suffered minor injuries while the passenger, a 25-year-old St. Paul man, suffered injuries considered severe but not life-threatening.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash, but the passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Duluth, suffered minor injuries, according to the state patrol.

Authorities arrested the driver of the Dodge on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

The crash remains under investigation.

