Minneapolis hotel revenue breaks record set during Taylor Swift-Pride weekend last year

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week Minneapolis broke its all-time hotel revenue record, and grew year-over-year for hotel room demand and occupancy thanks to a variety of events and conferences in downtown.

The last time the hotel revenue weekly record was set was during the combined Twin Cities Pride-Taylor Swift concert weekend last year. Revenue hit a high of $12 million during that week, but this year it increased to $12.5 million.

Meet Minneapolis says this year, four major meetings and conventions brought in the hotel success, including the Academy of General Dentistry conference and Rubik's WCA North American Championship. There was also a Herbalife conference and the Stonewall Sports National Tournament which brought participants to the city.

In all, the city has more than 10,000 hotel rooms available, and 9,881 of them were occupied on Saturday. The hotel occupancy last weekend was 81.8%, the second-highest since the pandemic. This time last year, the occupancy rate was 68.3%.

Meet Minneapolis anticipates the Aquatennial, Basilica Block Party, as well as several concerts and the Indiana Fever game against the Minnesota Lynx will bring in a "significant number" of visitors to Minneapolis for the rest of the summer.