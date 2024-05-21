Man shot in Minneapolis encampment is 5th victim in area this month, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man was shot inside a Minneapolis homeless encampment on Tuesday morning — the fifth shooting victim in or near the encampment within the past month.

The victim was shot at about 11:19 a.m. near West 29th Street and Blaisdell Avenue, just north of the Midtown Greenway. Police say the man is expected to survive.

This attack comes just hours after two separate shootings on Sunday evening. A man was shot about 2 miles east off East 29th Street and 16th Avenue South. He is also expected to survive.

Twenty minutes earlier, a mother and her toddler were shot inside a vehicle in an alley about three blocks east off Cedar Avenue. Police say the toddler was shot twice in the face. Chief Brian O'Hara says they were likely targeted.

"The shooting of a child is absolutely horrific," O'Hara said. "It is outrageous. I am most thankful that it appears this child will survive."

No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

