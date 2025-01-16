As Trump presidency approaches, Minnesota's largest county and city distance themselves from ICE

MINNEAPOLIS — As Donald Trump prepares to swear in as America's 47th president, his campaign promises of mass deportation are lingering in the minds of local leaders in Minnesota.

While a bill to make Minnesota a Sanctuary State failed in 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) considers Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota and Ramsey County as "sanctuary counties." The distinction comes from the county's refusal to hold non-citizens on detainer, giving ICE a chance to intervene.

"Our office is not involved in civil immigration enforcement because that is the role of the Federal Government, not Hennepin County," wrote a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's office this week.

Simply put — the agency won't interfere or impede ICE investigations, but it won't do the job of federal investigators.

The same goes for police in Minneapolis.

A 2017 "separation ordinance" restricts city employees from inquiring about immigration status, or from participating in the enforcement of civil immigration issues.

"It is not our role to enforce federal law," said Karen Moe, the city's director of Neighborhood and Community Relations. "We will not impede with the federal government doing their work, but we do have work we have to do in terms of meeting the needs of our residents."