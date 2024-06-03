Community members speak out in support of Minneapolis police after officer Jamal Mitchell's killing

MINNEAPOLIS — Community members are gathering on Monday morning to speak out against violence and to voice support for the Minneapolis Police Department following the shooting death of officer Jamal Mitchell.

The Unity Community Mediation Team, several Black pastors and public safety advocates are honoring Mitchell's life and service.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Mitchell was fatally shot at close range Thursday by the man he was trying to help.

Two other officers witnessed the shooting and came to Mitchell's aid. Officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock returned fire, killing the suspect. Kittock was injured in the shootout but has been released from the hospital.

Both officers are on leave while the investigation continues, which is standard protocol. The BCA says they found a handgun with an extended magazine and several shell casings at the scene.

Officer Jamal Mitchell CNN

Investigators are still reviewing video captured by body and dash cameras.

We're also learning more about the man police say was responsible for the shooting, Mustafa Mohamed. Court documents show he was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2007 and ineligible to carry a firearm.

At the time of his shooting, he had an active warrant for his arrest over an incident in 2022.

Court documents say police saw him at the scene of a downtown Minneapolis robbery carrying a gun.

Thursday's shooting also killed Osman Jimale, who was inside an apartment. Four others were injured: another police officer, a firefighter and two more civilians, one also inside the same apartment and one in a vehicle.

The BCA says the bystander in the vehicle is in critical but stable condition.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 2, 2024.