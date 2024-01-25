Minneapolis City Council passes veto-proof resolution calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

MINNEAPOLIS — With a 9-3 vote, the Minneapolis City Council passed a cease-fire resolution Thursday calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

The resolution passed with a veto-proof 9-3 vote, with the nay votes coming from councilmembers Michael Rainville (Ward 3), LaTrisha Vetaw (Ward 4), and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13). Ward 11 councilmember Emily Koski abstained from the vote.

The resolution itself is four-fold, advancing a full and permanent cease-fire, ending U.S. funding to Israel, releasing Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, and ensuring the release of Palestinians from Israeli military prisons.

Minneapolis joins Detroit, Atlanta and Seattle in passing similar resolutions. It will now be expected to be shared with lawmakers from Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden.

"At the center of this resolution, it is about humanity, the loss of human life," said Ward 12 Councilmember Aurin Chowdhury, who cowrote the original resolution, earlier this week.

READ MORE: Protesters call for Gaza cease-fire outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minneapolis residence

The resolution has been a topic of heavy controversy this week. It already went through at least eight amendments Tuesday, in front of a capacity-capped crowd of Palestinian rights supporters and local Jewish leaders. One such amendment included adding language from the United Nations Human Rights Office, raising concern about the risk of genocide in Gaza.

"These words are divisive," said Ward 3 Councilmember Michael Rainville. "They will further divide our city. They will not heal it, which is what we need to move forward."

"We're a council that should not level claims on foreign policy matters, on which we're not experts," said Ward 13 Councilmember Linea Palmisano.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, opposed the resolution. He added on Thursday that "many Jews are fearful right now," called the council's resolution one-sided, and suggested that it will raise more fear.

"Council members have joined press conferences in front of my face, displayed an effigy with a Hitler mustache. Never mind that he slaughtered my extended community. Jews have been harassed at meetings, chased into elevators. My temple has been targeted with hate. My friends have been horrified by the blatant anti-Semitism and Islamophobia spread online," he said.

Council President Elliott Payne said he took issue with the mayor's reference to an intention of division.