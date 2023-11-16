Protesters call for Gaza ceasefire outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minneapolis residence

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minneapolis residence to call on her to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest, organized by the progressive group Jewish Voice for Peace Twin Cities, involved a few dozen people who held signs and chanted. The group says it practiced "religious rituals for mourning, grief, and rage" with the hopes of convincing Klobuchar and other lawmakers to call on Israel to immediately suspend its fighting in Gaza.

Capitol Police say six officers were treated for minor injuries after a protest Wednesday night in Washington D.C. Officers faced off against protestors outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters. The group of about 150 was also demanding a ceasefire.

RELATED: Israel considering deal with Hamas for temporary Gaza cease-fire in exchange for release of some hostages

The officers' injuries ranged from minor cuts, to being pepper sprayed and punched. Police evacuated some members of Congress from the area. One protester was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Among the people at the D.C. protest was Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Minneapolis. Rosenberg interrupted President Biden's speech in Minnesota a couple of weeks ago.

On Wednesday night, she said Democrats are not listening to the people who they claim to represent. She said actions like what took place in D.C. are only going to increase.

Hamas' terror attack on Oct. 7 caused the death of at least 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Hamas is also believed to be holding about 240 hostages, according to the Biden administration.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands are reported missing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.