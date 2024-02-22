Minneapolis City Council passes resolution calling for Kia, Hyundai recalls

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's largest city is calling on the federal government to better protect people from having their cars stolen.

For Minneapolis Police its an all to familiar routine — a wave of crimes committed by juveniles in stolen Hyundai's and Kia's.

"The problem is so significant — causing death, causing injury, causing armed robberies, causing opportunities for these crimes to occur," said Minneapolis Police Chief, Brian O'Hara.

RELATED: Minneapolis woman's Kia stolen for a fourth time within one year



In response, the Minneapolis City Council is firing back passing a recall resolution.

"This resolution is specifically asking our federal regulators to do a recall," said Elliott Payne, a member of the Minneapolis City Council. "Not just make it a voluntary recall by the manufacturers but a mandatory recall."

This comes as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other Attorneys General continues to investigate with some even suing the manufacturers.

RELATED: Minneapolis boy, 16, charged with fleeing Eden Prairie police in stolen Kia

The Highway Loss Data Institute says between 2020 and 2023 there was a 1,000% increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles nationwide.

This fall Hyundai and Kia offered free anti-theft software installation clinics. Minneapolis Police says since then there has been a significant improvement.

"Each week the proportion of cars stolen that are Kia's and Hyundai's have been decreasing," said O'Hara.

RELATED: Free security upgrades available for certain models of Hyundai, Kia vehicles



While still a serious threat, car thefts year-to-date in Minneapolis have decreased by 34%. Carjacking have also dropped nearly 29%.

Both Hyundai and Kia continue to offer free theft prevention software upgrades to eligible vehicles.