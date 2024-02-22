Watch CBS News
Minneapolis City Council passes resolution calling for Kia, Hyundai recalls

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's largest city is calling on the federal government to better protect people from having their cars stolen. 

For Minneapolis Police its an all to familiar routine — a wave of crimes committed by juveniles in stolen Hyundai's and Kia's.

"The problem is so significant — causing death, causing injury, causing armed robberies, causing opportunities for these crimes to occur," said Minneapolis Police Chief, Brian O'Hara. 

RELATED: Minneapolis woman's Kia stolen for a fourth time within one year

In response, the Minneapolis City Council is firing back passing a recall resolution.

"This resolution is specifically asking our federal regulators to do a recall," said Elliott Payne, a member of the Minneapolis City Council. "Not just make it a voluntary recall by the manufacturers but a mandatory recall."

This comes as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other Attorneys General continues to investigate with some even suing the manufacturers.

RELATED: Minneapolis boy, 16, charged with fleeing Eden Prairie police in stolen Kia

The Highway Loss Data Institute says between 2020 and 2023 there was a 1,000% increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia vehicles nationwide.

This fall Hyundai and Kia offered free anti-theft software installation clinics. Minneapolis Police says since then there has been a significant improvement.

"Each week the proportion of cars stolen that are Kia's and Hyundai's have been decreasing," said O'Hara. 

RELATED: Free security upgrades available for certain models of Hyundai, Kia vehicles

While still a serious threat, car thefts year-to-date in Minneapolis have decreased by 34%. Carjacking have also dropped nearly 29%.

Both Hyundai and Kia continue to offer free theft prevention software upgrades to eligible vehicles. 

Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 6:10 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

