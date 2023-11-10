Free Security upgrades for certain models of Hyundai & Kia vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Hyundai & Kia vehicles have been the target of car thieves in recent years, but representatives from both companies believe software upgrades are already making a difference.

"We've got almost 100 cars processed already," said Hyundai's Dave Vandelinde.

At the old Minneapolis K-Mart site, Hyundai technicians are experiencing a different kind of rush hour as drivers across the Twin Cities arrive looking for free anti-theft upgrades.

"We push the software update into the vehicle through the Android tablet," said Vandelinde. "We see a lot of value in dropping into a market like this where you have a really high theft rate, we are right in the middle of it here, and some of these customers may not be familiar with servicing at a dealership."

Kia, is also doing upgrades for their Twin Cities drivers. They say nearly a million Kia vehicles have already received anti-theft software, across the country.

"This was my first stop today," said Kia owner Cindy Clemens.

Clemens has been following news stories about vehicle thefts and decided to bring her Kia Seltos to the free upgrades happening at Canterbury Park.

"Absolutely, it gives you peace of mind. This is something you know you need to have it done but it's a convenience of how can I do it? When can I do it," said Clemens.

"The time it takes is about 30 minutes. About the time of an oil change," said James Bell of Kia America.

Just like at Hyundai's Kmart location, Kia owners wait in a heated tent while a technician installs a software upgrade. Similar to the Hyundai upgrades, it acts as an immobilizer so the vehicles can't be started without a key.

"In consultation with law enforcement all across the country, including here in Minneapolis, anything that injects time into a thief's process is what they don't want," said Bell. "This has been an unfortunate, social media-fed crime wave. We've seen it pop up across the country. We're already seeing it start to curve out."

Kia will be offering free upgrades at Canterbury Park through Sunday. Hyundai drivers can also receive free upgrades at the old Minneapolis Kmart location from Saturday until Monday. Technicians will be at Allianz Field in St. Paul from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.