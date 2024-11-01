Minneapolis City Council approves regulations, zoning rules for cannabis businesses

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved new regulations that will determine where cannabis businesses can operate in the city.

While the state set the new law legalizing cannabis, local governments have the power to regulate where and when the businesses will operate.

In Minneapolis, cannabis retailers will be permitted in most commercial and production zoning districts, but they are not authorized within 300 feet of a school, according to the ordinance.

The 300-foot buffer mirrors the ordinance passed in St. Paul, which relaxed the state's recommended 1,000-foot restriction. St. Paul city officials found the 1,000-foot limitation would mean more than 60% of space zoned for retail would be off limits.

Minneapolis' ordinance passed 12-1, as Linea Palmisano of Ward 13 cast the only nay vote.

Minnesota state law requires the city to grant 34 licenses for dispensaries, which is based on a requirement for one cannabis retailer for every 12,500 people. The state's Office of Cannabis Management will grant the licenses.

"I'm proud of the excellent work our staff has done to make sure that cannabis businesses are ready to support the first round of applicants by having these policies in the books," said City Councilmember Jamal Osman of Ward 6.

Cannabis regulators had initially planned for market launch by early 2025. But the interim director of the cannabis office earlier this year tempered expectations and said the goal is to have the general license application process open by then.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 17, 2024.