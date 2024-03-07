Bill endorsed by Minnesota's cannabis office would authorize temporary licenses to ensure legal market launch

Cannabis officials want Minnesota legislature to consider temporary licenses

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's new Office of Cannabis Management is backing a bill that would make tweaks to the sweeping law legalizing marijuana last year, which include authorizing a select number of temporary business licenses to ensure market launch early next year.

The legislation, introduced Thursday, does not specify when the application process would begin and when the licenses would become available, but interim cannabis chief Charlene Briner last month during an informational webinar said the goal is by this summer.

Only people who meet the criteria for a "social equity" applicant would qualify and there would be a finite number of temporary licenses available. If applications exceed that amount, there would be a lottery to choose who receives one, the bill says.

"When I say temporary licenses, I mean early licenses — so as soon as this summer depending on if the legislature decides to take us up on that," Briner said last month.

The proposal would also eliminate three of the medical cannabis-specific licenses available under current law. Anyone who wants to grow, manufacture or sell cannabis products for adult-use or as part of the medical program would fall under the same licensing categories.

State regulators say consolidating the cannabis supply chain in this way will lower costs for consumers and streamline the process.

The Office of Cannabis Management will hold a news conference later Thursday morning with more details about the legislation. This story will be updated.