New site of Minneapolis' Camp Nenookaasi homeless encampment cleared again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis homeless encampment known as Camp Nenookaasi is being cleared again.

A WCCO crew was at the scene Tuesday morning in the area of 14th Avenue South and East 26th Street in the Phillips Community.

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette said in a press conference Tuesday the camp had to be cleared out because of health and safety concerns.

"We can not ignore the public safety concerns at these large encampments or the health concerns associated with the large encampments," Barnette said.

Minneapolis City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher says residents had ample time to move out.

"People were given an opportunity to gather items, their personal belongings, as well as take down the yurts that are on site," Anderson Kelliher said.

A stomach flu outbreak was cited as the main reason given last week for the encampment's closure.

The camp, which mostly housed Indigenous residents, was originally located a few blocks north off South 13th Avenue and East 23rd Street. That encampment was cleared earlier this month.

The original encampment had about 160 residents, with the latest iteration recently tallied at about 110.

The original Camp Nenookaasi was slated for clearing in early December but was delayed to pull in more community partners to help with the transition. A deadly shooting at the site in late December added to the city's urgency in shutting it down.

City officials said earlier this month a new community center — the Mikwanedun Audisookon Art and Wellness Center — would be developed at the original camp in the Ventura Village neighborhood, in association with the Indigenous Peoples Task Force.

City officials say there are 80 to 90 shelter beds open for people who need it on any given night. Hennepin County works with Minneapolis to offer those resources to people.

