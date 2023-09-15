Minneapolis appeals recent ruling that struck down 2040 Plan

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis on Friday appealed a recent court ruling which struck down the implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Plan.

The 2040 Plan aims to provide all residents with access to affordable and quality housing by 2040, but environmental groups filed a lawsuit in 2018 arguing the plan may have severe unintended consequences on the environment. The core of the 2040 plan eliminates single-family zoning in favor of developing more muti-family dwellings.

The case went back in front of a Hennepin County Court judge in June. On Wednesday, the judge ordered the city to revert back to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which the city argues is noncompliant with state law, and slows the process of building affordable, multi-unit housing.

"The 2040 plan was supposed to enable our efforts to increase housing production and a range of affordability all across the city, and it was doing just that," said Ward 5 City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison. "We've seen cluster developments, ADUs, and townhome developments on the Northside that are helping us achieve just that, and these projects would not be possible under our old comprehensive plan."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has invested record amounts in affordable rental units in large part because of the plan.

There are 55 units of affordable housing in development that will not be built if the court ruling stands, and another 69 units which have been approved but now may not receive building permits, the city says. Since the implementation of the 2040 Plan, the city says it's been able to build 256 affordable units that were not permitted under the 2030 Plan.

The city added the program that would be most impacted is Minneapolis Homes Financing, which creates affordable home ownership opportunities for BIPOC renters.