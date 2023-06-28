Mpls. City Council, sans 3 Muslim members out for Eid, votes down putting rent control on Nov. ballot

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Wednesday voted down a plan that would have put rent control on the November ballot. The vote came without the participation of three Muslim councilmembers who were observing a religious holiday.

The three councilmembers not present were Aisha Chughtai, Jeremiah Ellison, and Jamal Osman. The plan failed in a 5-4 vote.

Some council members -- including council president Andrea Jenkins and councilmember Jason Chavez -- voiced concern over the vote being held Wednesday when councilmembers were missing due to celebrating Eid al-Adha, which is otherwise known as the Feast of Sacrifice. Chavez claimed the meeting was moved to Wednesday without the consent of the three Muslim councilmembers. That was a claim the council clerk disputed during the proceedings, saying that the request to move the meeting from Wednesday happened in less than the required three days' notice. (This discussion begins at approximately the 55 minute mark of the video below.)

Community members in favor of the measure rallied outside of the council chambers Wednesday morning before the vote.

"I'm here just to ask that you hear our story, that you listen to the pain, the cries of the people who are going through all this stuff right now," Deborah Cotton said.

The item was voted to be returned to the author, which means that it has been killed. Now it's up to the council to bring forward some other policy if they wish to go forward with getting rent stabilization on the ballot.

Last fall in St. Paul, nearly 53% of city voters last fall said yes to a ballot measure capping rent increases at 3% in a 12-month period. After that, though, the St. Paul City Council moved to allow building owners to increase rent more than 3% after a renter leaves, but no more than 8% plus inflation.