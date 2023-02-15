Talking Points: Minnesota on track to be carbon free by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn, -- A new law making Minnesota 100% carbon-free within the next two decades sped its way through the Minnesota legislature and earlier this month was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.

The law sets a benchmark requiring utilities offer customers 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

Esme Murphy spoke with the author of the bill, House Majority Leader Jamie Long (DFL), about the sweeping legislation that makes Minnesota one of just ten states requiring a transition to 100% carbon-free emissions.

Opponents to the legislation allege it's unreliable and costly. David Hann, the Chairman for the Republican Party of Minnesota, sent this statement:

"By signing the 'Blackout Bill' into law, Governor Walz and the DFL are putting one of the coldest states in the nation on a path to rolling blackouts and energy uncertainty. Our economy depends on affordable, reliable energy. Minnesotans want common sense bi-partisan solutions to the challenges we face. Governor Walz and Democrats are failing to listen to all Minnesotans."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (DFL), like many mayors across the country, is not waiting for bigger bodies of government to act. The Minneapolis Climate Action Plan looks to reduce the city's greenhouse gas emissions. In 2023, all city-owned and operated buildings were 100% operated by clean and renewable energy. Murphy spoke with Frey about the goal to be 100% clean and renewable energy citywide by 2030.

Murphy spoke with WCCO's climate change expert, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, about the visible impact of climate change in Minnesota and if it's too late to reverse the damage. Augustyniak is one of just 250 AMS-certified consulting meteorologists in the world.

