Minneapolis animal shelters extend hours to meet climbing intake needs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care and Control will extend their hours until 7:30 p.m. every Thursday starting Aug. 24 to help address the increasing number of intakes at the shelter.

Shelters across the nation have seen a recent uptick in shelter intakes. MACC itself has seen animal intakes increase about 30% since 2019, and is on track to increase from 2022 by almost 20%, said their press release.

Currently, the shelter is open from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new additional hour and a half on Thursdays will replace the shelter's once-a-month Saturday hours.

During Mayor Jacob Frey's budget address earlier this week, he announced that MACC will receive funding for two additional animal care technicians. These new hires will help to support animal rehabilitation, adoptions, and assist during modified hours.

If you want to adopt a pet from MACC, here are few of their regulations:

Are at least 18-years-old

Have a valid government-issued ID with a current address

Have knowledge and consent of all adults living in your household

Have your landlord's consent to bring an animal onto the property

Understand that other pets in the household must be up up-to-date on their rabies vaccination

People interested in adding a furry member to the family can only adopt a pet in person at the shelter. MACC does not take online applications, pre-approve applications, or put pets on hold.

Dogs are $50 for Minneapolis residents, plus the cost of a city license, and $250 for nonresidents. Cats are $50 for Minneapolis residents, plus the cost of a city license, and $100 for nonresidents. Small animals are between $10 and $50 for both residents and nonresidents.

MACC staff notes that last adoptions of the day will happen at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.