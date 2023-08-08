Canine influenza cases slow in Minnesota; dogs encouraged to go back to parks

Good Question: How do you know if your dog needs the canine flu vaccine?

Good Question: How do you know if your dog needs the canine flu vaccine?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Canine influenza cases appear to be slowing in Minnesota, according to animal health experts.

There were over 100 confirmed cases of the disease across 10 counties starting in April. But there's only been one case confirmed since mid-July, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health says.

As cases decline, the animal health board says it should be safe to take dogs back to the park.

"Be smart and be safe and you should definitely feel comfortable taking your pup out to play with other dogs," said senior veterinarian in charge of companion animals, Dr. Veronica Bartsch. "Be smart by keeping your distance from dogs that appear sick, and if it's your dog with the sniffles, you should keep them at home for 30 days."

Bartsch also recommended owners talk to their vets to see if the canine flu vaccine is still the right option for their pet.

