Minneapolis animal organizations teaming up for free microchip event

MINNEAPOLIS — Three local animal organizations are teaming up to hold a free microchip event on Monday, Sept. 30.

From 5 to 8 p.m., anyone can have their pet microchipped at North Commons Recreation Center located at 1801 N. James Ave. in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, Best Friends Animal Society and North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center are partnering in an effort to improve chances of lost pets finding their owner.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, the return rate for lost dogs in the U.S. has fallen 29% since 2019. Organizers say it's because there's no way to identify them when they're brought into a shelter.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control says 33% of stray dogs they receive make it back home due to lack of notification.

Microchipping is a process where a small microchip, that has a unique ID, is placed under the skin of a pet. That microchip can be scanned at any animal shelter or by any veterinarian.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends having microchips scanned at least once a year to make sure it's still functioning and can be detected.

Last year, Minnetonka police launched a new online dashboard that lists animals reported lost or found to authorities. If a pet is microchipped, the microchip number will show up on the listing.