Minneapolis to offer discount pet vaccines to protect against bat-borne rabies

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis residents will soon be able to get discounted vaccines for their pets to protect against bat-borne rabies.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control says appointments will be available soon at its headquarters north of downtown in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

"Vaccinations save lives. We don't want our residents to be in a position where they have to surrender their pets or worse, say goodbye to them because they weren't vaccinated," said center director Tony Schendel. "Rabies is 100% fatal in pets if they're not protected."

Center officials say if your pet is exposed to or bitten by a bat, get to your vet or local community clinic for a rabies booster within 72 hours. It's possible your pet may also be temporarily confined or quarantined.

The center said unvaccinated pets will be impounded until the suspected bat is captured and tests negative for rabies.

If your pet has been exposed or bitten before the center begins its vaccine appointments, owners are urged to go to one of these city clinics:

Creekview Recreation Center: 5001 Humboldt Ave. N.

VeTouch: 2501 Minnehaha Ave.

The Minnesota Department of Health says bats can enter a residence through an opening "the size of a dime," and July through September is the peak time frame for bat-human interactions. Officials recommend hiring a bat removal specialist if you find one or more of the winged mammals in your home.

If you, a loved one or a pet has been exposed to or bitten by a bat, call the Minnesota Animal Bites and Rabies Hotline at 1-877-676-5414, or Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 612-673-6222.