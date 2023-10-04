Minnetonka PD launches new online dashboard to help owners find lost pets

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka police launched a new online dashboard that residents can use to see animals currently impounded and reported lost or found in September.

The dashboard has separate tabs residents can navigate so they can see which animals have been impounded by Animal Control and which have been reported lost/found by other residents.

The "impounded" tab contains basic information about a pet found, including the type of animal, date and time found/lost, location the animal was picked up, and description of the animal. However, more information may appear — such as a microchip number — if a resident clicks directly on an entry.

MORE NEWS: All one-time tax rebate checks have been dispersed to 2.1 million eligible Minnesotans

The "lost and found" tab is more interactive. In this section of the dashboard, users can add pictures of the animal they're missing or have found. Also, when a pet is entered into this section of the dashboard, the address entered will show up on the map.

All entries will only stay on the dashboard for seven days. If your pet is still missing after that, or if you have not heard from anyone regarding the animal you found, you would need to resubmit the entry to the dashboard.

Currently, there is only one entry on the new dashboard. It's for a black chicken named Alice Asya Lieberman.