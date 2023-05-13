Michael Brasel's wife Hilary speaks for first time since shooting: "We just feel so loved"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Hilary Brasel says the last week has been filled with darkness since her husband Michael Brasel was shot and killed just feet from their front door.

"We are focusing on celebrating the life of Michael and all the people who loved him," Hilary said.

Hundreds of people gathered in Langford Park on Friday night to grieve and support each other nearly one week after Michael Brasel died trying to stop a teenager from breaking into his wife's car.

"He is someone who would show up to do exactly what he said was gonna do," said Molly Breen, a friend of Michael's. "He was a stalwart kind of guy. Super reliable and just so loving."

Hilary Brasel says those positive memories and support from the community have made the last week a little easier.

"I don't know what I would do without all of it, honestly. 'Cause it makes all the darkness, there's all this light," Hilary said. "We just feel so loved and surrounded in all the ways you'd hope someone would step up for you if this happened to your family."

But when it comes to getting justice for her husband's murder, that's something she's not ready to talk about yet.

"I just need to let those people be the experts in that and they'll let me know when there's something for real and finalized. And all of it is such a big process I just...I can't give my energy to that," Hilary said. "I need to focus on my boys and my family and my friends who are hurting right now."

A GoFundMe set up to help the Brasel family has raised more than $215,000 so far.

A 17-year-old boy was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony in connection to Michael's death.