Watch live: Memorial service being held Sunday for Madeline Kingsbury

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. -- Families and friends will be honoring the life of a Minnesota mother early Sunday afternoon. 

Madeline Kingsbury, 27, disappeared in late March after she dropped off her kids at a Winona daycare. Earlier this month, investigators found her remains in a rural area about an hour away. 

TIMELINE: Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance and death

The memorial service, which is open to the public, will be held at Winona State University. 

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury
  • When: 1 p.m. CT - June 25, 2023 
  • Where: Winona State University, McCown Gymnasium
  • Watch: In the live player above, stream on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV, or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

The father of Kingsbury's children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, is charged with her murder. 

Kingsbury's family and community never gave up hope during the two months she was missing. 

First published on June 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM

