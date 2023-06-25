Watch live: Memorial service being held Sunday for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. -- Families and friends will be honoring the life of a Minnesota mother early Sunday afternoon.

Madeline Kingsbury, 27, disappeared in late March after she dropped off her kids at a Winona daycare. Earlier this month, investigators found her remains in a rural area about an hour away.

TIMELINE: Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance and death

The memorial service, which is open to the public, will be held at Winona State University.

HOW TO WATCH

What : Memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury

: Memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury When : 1 p.m. CT - June 25, 2023

: 1 p.m. CT - June 25, 2023 Where : Winona State University, McCown Gymnasium

: Winona State University, McCown Gymnasium Watch: In the live player above, stream on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV, or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

The father of Kingsbury's children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, is charged with her murder.

Kingsbury's family and community never gave up hope during the two months she was missing.