Watch live: Memorial service being held Sunday for Madeline Kingsbury
WINONA, Minn. -- Families and friends will be honoring the life of a Minnesota mother early Sunday afternoon.
Madeline Kingsbury, 27, disappeared in late March after she dropped off her kids at a Winona daycare. Earlier this month, investigators found her remains in a rural area about an hour away.
TIMELINE: Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance and death
The memorial service, which is open to the public, will be held at Winona State University.
The father of Kingsbury's children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, is charged with her murder.
Kingsbury's family and community never gave up hope during the two months she was missing.
